Dr. Hill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dustin Hill, MD
Overview of Dr. Dustin Hill, MD
Dr. Dustin Hill, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Longwood, FL.
Dr. Hill works at
Dr. Hill's Office Locations
Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Longwood521 W State Road 434 Ste 308, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (321) 841-6444
Orlando Health Heart Institute1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-6444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orlando Health Heart Institute Cardiology Group - Lake Mary392 Rinehart Rd Ste 2080, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (321) 841-6444
Orlando Regional Medical Center86 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-3581
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Six stars out of five. Dr. S. Hallock - I don't mind leaving my name in Public over Dr. Hill.
About Dr. Dustin Hill, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1376886192
Education & Certifications
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.