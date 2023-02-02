Dr. Dustin Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dustin Hoffman, MD
Overview of Dr. Dustin Hoffman, MD
Dr. Dustin Hoffman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Perry Hospital and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations
Macon3708 Northside Dr, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 745-4206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OrthoGeorgia Warner Robins301 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 971-1153Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Perry Hospital
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
On my one year anniversery of hip replacement by Dr. Hoffman. I have never had to call them one time. I am walking, sprinting. All is well!
About Dr. Dustin Hoffman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1841528502
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic surgery residency at Summa Health System, Akron
- Mercer University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.