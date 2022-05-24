See All General Dentists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Dustin Hopkin, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Dustin Hopkin, DDS

Dentistry
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dustin Hopkin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University / School of Medicine|University of Iowa / College of Dentistry and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center and Intermountain Medical Center.

Dr. Hopkin works at Hopkin Oral Surgery in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Hopkin Oral Surgery
    1377 E 3900 S Ste 104, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 277-3942
  2. 2
    Dustin J Hopkin DDS, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    2180 E 4500 S Ste 285, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 277-3942

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Intermountain Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
All-on-4™ Procedure
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
All-on-4™ Procedure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All-on-4™ Procedure Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Anesthesia for High Risk Patients and Procedures Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Dislocated Jaw Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Dry Tooth Socket Chevron Icon
Facial Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypodontia Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Lockjaw Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lockjaw
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Lichenoid Lesions Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Perioral Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thrush
Tooth Abnormalities as Seen in Diabetes Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameriben
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Avesis
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Dental Select
    • DentaQuest
    • DenteMax
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Diversified Dental Services
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • PEHP
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Select Med
    • SelectHealth
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wise Provider Networks

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hopkin?

    May 24, 2022
    I have gone to Dr. Hopkins office twice now and both times went SO smoothly- we were finished within less than 15-20 minutes! My first visit with them I got my wisdom teeth removed as well as a decayed tooth extracted. The next appointment I had to get an implant inserted where the decayed tooth once was and I assure you both procedures were nerve racking to think about! Everything went so great that I really had nothing to be afraid of at all. It was such a pleasant experience having worked with Yvette and Dr. Hopkins both times! They make a great team along with the other staff seeming very joyful and happy to be there! THANK YOU to Dr. Hopkins office for being amazing professionals I can trust and taking great care of your patients!!!!!!!! :)
    Sophee Bowen — May 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dustin Hopkin, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dustin Hopkin, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hopkin to family and friends

    Dr. Hopkin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hopkin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dustin Hopkin, DDS.

    About Dr. Dustin Hopkin, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265690028
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University / School of Medicine|University of Iowa / College of Dentistry
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dustin Hopkin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hopkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hopkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hopkin works at Hopkin Oral Surgery in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Hopkin’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dustin Hopkin, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.