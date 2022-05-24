Overview

Dr. Dustin Hopkin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University / School of Medicine|University of Iowa / College of Dentistry and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center and Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Hopkin works at Hopkin Oral Surgery in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.