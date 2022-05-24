Dr. Dustin Hopkin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dustin Hopkin, DDS
Dr. Dustin Hopkin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University / School of Medicine|University of Iowa / College of Dentistry and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center and Intermountain Medical Center.
Hopkin Oral Surgery1377 E 3900 S Ste 104, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 277-3942
Dustin J Hopkin DDS, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery2180 E 4500 S Ste 285, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Directions (801) 277-3942
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Intermountain Medical Center
I have gone to Dr. Hopkins office twice now and both times went SO smoothly- we were finished within less than 15-20 minutes! My first visit with them I got my wisdom teeth removed as well as a decayed tooth extracted. The next appointment I had to get an implant inserted where the decayed tooth once was and I assure you both procedures were nerve racking to think about! Everything went so great that I really had nothing to be afraid of at all. It was such a pleasant experience having worked with Yvette and Dr. Hopkins both times! They make a great team along with the other staff seeming very joyful and happy to be there! THANK YOU to Dr. Hopkins office for being amazing professionals I can trust and taking great care of your patients!!!!!!!! :)
- Dentistry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Indiana University / School of Medicine|University of Iowa / College of Dentistry
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Dr. Hopkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hopkin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hopkin works at
Dr. Hopkin speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopkin.
