Overview

Dr. Dustin Kiker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Kiker works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants - North Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Tigard, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Neonatal Jaundice, Hernia and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.