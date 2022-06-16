Dr. Dustin Lee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dustin Lee, DO
Overview of Dr. Dustin Lee, DO
Dr. Dustin Lee, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Monterey Park, CA.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Elite. Diagnostic and Medical Group600 N Garfield Ave Ste 210, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 281-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
- Garfield Medical Center
- Monterey Park Hospital
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Lee after 2 other surgeons said they could not do my surgery do to my weight. Dr Lee was able to fix me. He is the most kind and skilled at what he does.
About Dr. Dustin Lee, DO
- General Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1396907432
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
