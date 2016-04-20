Overview

Dr. Dustin Letts, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Letts works at CaroMont Heart & Vascular in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.