Dr. Dustin Letts, MD
Dr. Dustin Letts, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Caromont Heart and Vascular2555 Court Dr Ste 200, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 671-7000
Caromont Regional Medical Center2525 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 834-2910
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Letts is the most compassionate and loving Dr I have ever met. He's also extremely intelligent. I would tell anyone with cardiac/vascular issues that they can have 100% confidence in their overall experience with him. It was a blessing to have him care for my grandmother, and I truly can't imagine that her situation (from the initial meeting to the surgery, to post-op) could have gone any better. He's restored my faith in Drs.
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1982634994
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
