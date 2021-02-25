Dr. Dustin McDermott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDermott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dustin McDermott, MD
Overview
Dr. Dustin McDermott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.
Dr. McDermott works at
Locations
Good Shphrd Med Assoc Gen Srgry703 E Marshall Ave Ste 3000, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dustin McDermott is amazingly professional! I took his advice on how to be successful and followed his guidelines. Just had my surgery 2 days ago and not in any kind of pain. The surgery was fast and flawless. I have recommended Dr. McDermott to anyone anxious about the procedure, he will talk you through the process and answer any questions you may have. His team and his nurse present the information in a way that is simple to understand and easy to follow. I can not even begin to explain how please I am with the outcome so far. God Bless you Dr. McDermott and team!
About Dr. Dustin McDermott, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1154387538
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Ctr Ft Sam Houston
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDermott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDermott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDermott works at
Dr. McDermott has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDermott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. McDermott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDermott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDermott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDermott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.