Dr. Dustin McDermott, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (39)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dustin McDermott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.

Dr. McDermott works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Bariatric Surgery - Longview in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Good Shphrd Med Assoc Gen Srgry
    703 E Marshall Ave Ste 3000, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 315-4400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 25, 2021
    Dr. Dustin McDermott is amazingly professional! I took his advice on how to be successful and followed his guidelines. Just had my surgery 2 days ago and not in any kind of pain. The surgery was fast and flawless. I have recommended Dr. McDermott to anyone anxious about the procedure, he will talk you through the process and answer any questions you may have. His team and his nurse present the information in a way that is simple to understand and easy to follow. I can not even begin to explain how please I am with the outcome so far. God Bless you Dr. McDermott and team!
    Warren C. Higdon, MBA. — Feb 25, 2021
    About Dr. Dustin McDermott, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154387538
    Education & Certifications

    • Brooke Army Med Ctr Ft Sam Houston
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    • NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dustin McDermott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDermott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDermott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDermott works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Bariatric Surgery - Longview in Longview, TX. View the full address on Dr. McDermott’s profile.

    Dr. McDermott has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDermott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. McDermott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDermott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDermott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDermott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.