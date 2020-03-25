Dr. McKnight has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dustin McKnight, MD
Overview of Dr. Dustin McKnight, MD
Dr. Dustin McKnight, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liberty, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med|Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med|University of Missouri - Columbia|University of Missouri - Columbia and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Liberty Hospital.
McKnight Eye Center515 N STATE ROUTE 291, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
I would recommend both doctors to my family and friends!
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- University of Missouri / Columbia Campus|Veterans Admin Med Ctr
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med|Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med|University of Missouri - Columbia|University of Missouri - Columbia
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Liberty Hospital
