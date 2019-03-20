Overview

Dr. Dustin Portela, DO is a Dermatologist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Portela works at Treasure Valley Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.