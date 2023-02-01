See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Kingsport, TN
Super Profile

Dr. Dustin Price, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (63)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dustin Price, MD

Dr. Dustin Price, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State U, College of Medicine|East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.

Dr. Price works at Watauga Orthopedics in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Price's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Watauga Orthopaedics
    875 LARRY NEIL WAY, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 282-9011
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holston Valley Medical Center
  • Johnson City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Osteoarthritis

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Infections Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Mechanical Failure Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2023
    Great visit. Very friendly. Easy to talk with.
    Elizabeth C Gibson — Feb 01, 2023
    About Dr. Dustin Price, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912260654
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mississippi Sports Medicine &amp; Orthopedic Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Greenville Hospital System and University Of South Carolina Som|Greenville Memorial Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Greenville Hospital System and University Of South Carolina Som
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • East Tennessee State U, College of Medicine|East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dustin Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Price has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Price works at Watauga Orthopedics in Kingsport, TN. View the full address on Dr. Price’s profile.

    Dr. Price has seen patients for Joint Pain, Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

