Dr. Dustin Richter, MD
Overview of Dr. Dustin Richter, MD
Dr. Dustin Richter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Dr. Richter's Office Locations
Child Neurology Clinic2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-2231
Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center Inc.3001 Broadmoor Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Directions (505) 994-7057Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Laboratory Sciences Program1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-4107
Unm Outpatient Surgery and Imaging Services1213 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 925-4431
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richter performed my rotator cuff surgery. My experience was phenomenal. He is a very competent and compassionate surgeon. He was supportive of my recovery including my PT and acupuncture. I would recommend Dr. Richter if you need orthopedic surgery.
About Dr. Dustin Richter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- University New Mexico Hlth Scis Ctr
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Richter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
