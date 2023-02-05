Dr. Dustin Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dustin Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dustin Smith, MD
Dr. Dustin Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Williamson Medical Group4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 500, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 435-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Smith while in Williamson Hospital ER. Although I didn’t know it, my circumstances were critical and required emergency surgery. I am so grateful that he was the surgeon on call that night. Upon his arrival to meet with me, I found his bedside manner to be incredible: Kind and thorough, as well as extremely knowledgeable. His manner helped me relax during difficult circumstances. The surgery and recovery went extremely well. Dr. Smith and his team checked in on me daily during my 4 day recovery in the hospital. I feel blessed to have him as my surgeon!
About Dr. Dustin Smith, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1073779930
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Memorial Hospital
- Baylor University Med Center
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- University of Tennessee
