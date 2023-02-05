See All General Surgeons in Franklin, TN
Dr. Dustin Smith, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (32)
Franklin, TN
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dustin Smith, MD

Dr. Dustin Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at Williamson Med Grp Srg Svcs in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Umbilical Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

    Williamson Medical Group
    Williamson Medical Group
4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 500, Franklin, TN 37067
(615) 435-7777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 05, 2023
    I met Dr. Smith while in Williamson Hospital ER. Although I didn’t know it, my circumstances were critical and required emergency surgery. I am so grateful that he was the surgeon on call that night. Upon his arrival to meet with me, I found his bedside manner to be incredible: Kind and thorough, as well as extremely knowledgeable. His manner helped me relax during difficult circumstances. The surgery and recovery went extremely well. Dr. Smith and his team checked in on me daily during my 4 day recovery in the hospital. I feel blessed to have him as my surgeon!
    L. Erickson — Feb 05, 2023
    About Dr. Dustin Smith, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073779930
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Tennessee Memorial Hospital
    • Baylor University Med Center
    • UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
    • University of Tennessee
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dustin Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Williamson Med Grp Srg Svcs in Franklin, TN. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Gallstones, Umbilical Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.