Dr. Dustin Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Williamson Med Grp Srg Svcs in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Umbilical Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.