Overview of Dr. Dustin Stidger, MD

Dr. Dustin Stidger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs.



Dr. Stidger works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Tyler, TX with other offices in Palestine, TX and Hawkins, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.