Dr. Dustin Ward, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dustin Ward, MD
Dr. Dustin Ward, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Ward works at
Dr. Ward's Office Locations
Interventional Spine and Pain Physicians, P.A.9645 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 201-8191Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
iSpine Clinics - Coon Rapids320 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (763) 201-8191
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ward was very calming and explained options for treatment.
About Dr. Dustin Ward, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1356526693
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- St. Mary's University
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
