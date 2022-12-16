Dr. Dustin Wilkes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dustin Wilkes, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dustin Wilkes, DO is a Dermatologist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG|Des Moines Univ Coll Osteo Med|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Med Des Moines Ia and is affiliated with Faith Community Hospital and Medical City Weatherford.
Dr. Wilkes works at
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Weatherford1709 Martin Dr Ste 100, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 594-5880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
U.S. Dermatology Partners Granbury2001 Rockview Dr Ste 101, Granbury, TX 76049 Directions (682) 529-7800
-
3
U.S. Dermatology Partners South Hulen2801 S Hulen St Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 921-2838
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Faith Community Hospital
- Medical City Weatherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilkes?
I had a basil cell cancer on my chest which required a significant incision. Dr Wilkes and his truly professional team meticulously surgically removed the infected area in a perfect and completely painless manner. I couldn’t be more satisfied. Dr Wilkes is the best!
About Dr. Dustin Wilkes, DO
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1497044291
Education & Certifications
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery Fellowship- AT Still University- Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Corpus Christi Medical Center
- DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG|Des Moines Univ Coll Osteo Med|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Med Des Moines Ia
- Dermatology and MOHS Micrographic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkes works at
Dr. Wilkes has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
927 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.