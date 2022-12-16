See All Dermatologists in Weatherford, TX
Dr. Dustin Wilkes, DO

Dermatology
4.9 (927)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dustin Wilkes, DO is a Dermatologist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG|Des Moines Univ Coll Osteo Med|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Med Des Moines Ia and is affiliated with Faith Community Hospital and Medical City Weatherford.

Dr. Wilkes works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Weatherford in Weatherford, TX with other offices in Granbury, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Weatherford
    1709 Martin Dr Ste 100, Weatherford, TX 76086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 594-5880
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Granbury
    2001 Rockview Dr Ste 101, Granbury, TX 76049 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 529-7800
  3. 3
    U.S. Dermatology Partners South Hulen
    2801 S Hulen St Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 921-2838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Faith Community Hospital
  • Medical City Weatherford

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acrokeratosis Verruciformis of Hopf Chevron Icon
Actinic Cheilitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Prurigo Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bellafill  Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Skin Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Ab Igne Chevron Icon
Erythema Elevatum Diutinum Chevron Icon
Erythema Marginatum Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Erythema Nodosum Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunosuppressive Therapy for Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma-Associated Herpes Virus (KSHV) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Nail Patella Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Nickel Contact Allergy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Oral Hairy Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Photosensitivity Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis of Mibelli Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Adnexal Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Vesiculobullous Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Viral Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ultrapulse CO2 Laser Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 927 ratings
    Patient Ratings (927)
    5 Star
    (875)
    4 Star
    (36)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dustin Wilkes, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497044291
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery Fellowship- AT Still University- Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Residency
    Internship
    • Corpus Christi Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED &amp; SURG|Des Moines Univ Coll Osteo Med|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Med Des Moines Ia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and MOHS Micrographic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dustin Wilkes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilkes has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    927 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

