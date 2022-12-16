Overview

Dr. Dustin Wilkes, DO is a Dermatologist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG|Des Moines Univ Coll Osteo Med|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Med Des Moines Ia and is affiliated with Faith Community Hospital and Medical City Weatherford.



Dr. Wilkes works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Weatherford in Weatherford, TX with other offices in Granbury, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.