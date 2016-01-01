Overview of Dr. Dustin Wise, MD

Dr. Dustin Wise, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in American Fork, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.



Dr. Wise works at Intermountain North Valley Pediatrics in American Fork, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.