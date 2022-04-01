Dr. Dustin Wylde, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wylde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dustin Wylde, DMD
Overview
Dr. Dustin Wylde, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Schaumburg, IL.
Dr. Wylde works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dentistry140 S Roselle Rd Ste D, Schaumburg, IL 60193 Directions (847) 595-1904Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wylde?
Dr. Dustin Wylde and his team take exceptional care of their patients. He is up on technology, caring and professional. I have referred many to his office and could not be more pleased. Thank you for all that you do!
About Dr. Dustin Wylde, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1316321540
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wylde has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wylde accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wylde using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wylde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wylde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wylde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wylde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wylde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.