Dr. Duyen Truong Faria, DO

Dermatology
3.2 (28)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Duyen Truong Faria, DO is a Dermatologist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Truong Faria works at Excel Dermatology in Vienna, VA with other offices in Sterling, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Excel Dermatology Institute
    2236C Gallows Rd, Vienna, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 827-7008
  2. 2
    46440 Benedict Dr Ste 203, Sterling, VA 20164 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 828-1133

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Itchy Skin
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 25, 2019
    I can not say enough good about Dr. Faria. Six of our family members have been going to her for years. She was even kind enough to treat my Mom who was just spending a few days with me. She is a five star doctor.
    Oak Hill, VA — Jun 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Duyen Truong Faria, DO

    Dermatology
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    40 years of experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Vietnamese
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    1487763074
    • 1487763074
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Dermatology
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Duyen Truong Faria, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong Faria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Truong Faria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Truong Faria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong Faria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong Faria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong Faria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong Faria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

