Overview of Dr. Dvorah Holtzman, MD

Dr. Dvorah Holtzman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Holtzman works at Upper East Side Cardiology PLLC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.