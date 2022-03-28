Dr. Dvorah Holtzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holtzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dvorah Holtzman, MD
Overview of Dr. Dvorah Holtzman, MD
Dr. Dvorah Holtzman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology - Upper East Side, 84th Street, 158 E 84TH ST, New York, NY 10028
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
I have tremendous confidence in Dr H.i have been seeing her since 2013 when I had to have emergency heart surgery.She spends time with her patients and I would give her 10 stars if I could.
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
