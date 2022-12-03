Dr. Woode has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwain Woode, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dwain Woode, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Crestwood Medical Center, Decatur Morgan Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Dr. Woode works at
Locations
Diabetes and Endocrine Wellness Center LLC1 Hospital Dr SW Ste 300, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 429-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dwain Woode, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1962626242
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woode accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woode has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woode on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Woode. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woode.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.