Dr. Dwan Mabry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mabry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwan Mabry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dwan Mabry, MD
Dr. Dwan Mabry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.
Dr. Mabry works at
Dr. Mabry's Office Locations
-
1
North Oaks OB/Gyn15748 Medical Arts Dr, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 542-0663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
North Oaks Obgyn Rural Health Clinic15778 Medical Arts Dr, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 549-0959
Hospital Affiliations
- North Oaks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mabry?
She is a doctor that don’t mind explaining in-depth your health situation. Lots of doctors act like you don’t need to know in-depth information. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Dwan Mabry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1104822782
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mabry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mabry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mabry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mabry works at
Dr. Mabry has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mabry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mabry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mabry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mabry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mabry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.