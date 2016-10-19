Overview of Dr. Dwayne Badgett, MD

Dr. Dwayne Badgett, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Badgett works at Urology Specialists of Brevard in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Cocoa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Venous Insufficiency and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.