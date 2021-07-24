Overview of Dr. Dwayne Brown, MD

Dr. Dwayne Brown, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics and Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Brown works at Lafayette Pulmonology Clinic in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sarcoidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.