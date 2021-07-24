Dr. Dwayne Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwayne Brown, MD
Dr. Dwayne Brown, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics and Opelousas General Health System.
Lafayette Pulmonology Associates155 Hospital Dr Ste 101, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 234-3204
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
- Opelousas General Health System
A very kind and good doctor !! Very thankful for him and his staff .
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
- LSU Med Ctr, Shreveport
- Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
- University of Mississippi
- Mississippi State University
- Internal Medicine
