Dr. Dwayne Cook, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dwayne Cook, MD

Dr. Dwayne Cook, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Cook works at Spectrum Buttrwrth Hosp Emrgncy in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cook's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health - Butterworth Campus
    100 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 391-1774
  2. 2
    Great Lakes Caring
    630 KENMOOR AVE SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 975-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetes Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Dementia or Depression Screening

Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Dwayne Cook, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447229125
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mich State U/Spectrum Hlth
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dwayne Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cook works at Spectrum Buttrwrth Hosp Emrgncy in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Cook’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

