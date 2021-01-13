Overview of Dr. Dwayne Logan, MD

Dr. Dwayne Logan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Saddleback Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Logan works at Atlantis Eyecare in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA, Huntington Beach, CA, Montebello, CA, San Pedro, CA, Torrance, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.