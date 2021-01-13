Dr. Dwayne Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwayne Logan, MD
Dr. Dwayne Logan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Saddleback Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Atlantis Eyecare5991 E Spring St, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 938-9945
Atlantis Eyecare23521 Paseo de Valencia Ste 305, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 581-1770
Atlantis Eyecare7677 Center Ave Ste 301, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 901-2007
Montebello229 E Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 728-7998Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
San Pedro1360 W 6th St Ste 125, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 359-1290
Atlantis Eyecare7777 Edinger Ave Ste 234, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 901-2006
Atlantis Eyecare22525 Maple Ave Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 803-9633
Dr. Dwayne K. Logan5120 W Goldleaf Cir Ste 20, Los Angeles, CA 90056 Directions (562) 938-9945Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Regal Medical Group
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I had cataract surgery on both eyes on August 9th and November 8th, respectively. Both visits were fruitful with outstanding results. I can see better than ever and I noticed the improvement in my eyes immediately; clear and concise which I had never experienced. I am thankful for Dr. Logan's expertise, professional and caring attitude toward me as a patient. His surgical staff were equally caring and knowledgeable. I would recommend Him to anyone.
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Howard University Hosp
- Los Angeles County Usc Medical Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- University Of Southern California, Los Angeles
