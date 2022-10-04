Overview

Dr. Dwayne Schmidt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Clinton, Alliancehealth Woodward, Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, Beaver County Memorial Hospital, Cordell Memorial Hospital, Fairview Regional Medical Center, Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Harper County Community Hospital, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Norman Regional Hospital, Purcell Municipal Hospital, Roger Mills Memorial Hospital, Share Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Weatherford Regional Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Cardiovascular Health Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Weatherford, OK, Pauls Valley, OK and Woodward, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.