Dr. Dwayne Siu, DO

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dwayne Siu, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Siu works at Cardiology Associates of New Brunswick in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiology Associates of New Brunswick
    593 Cranbury Rd Ste 2, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 390-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 16, 2021
    Extremely satisfied with Dr. Siu. He's very bright, listens, and spends as much time as needed with me. Plus, he explains things simply so I can understand them completely.
    Steve — May 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Dwayne Siu, DO
    About Dr. Dwayne Siu, DO

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073549135
    Education & Certifications

    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    • UMDNJ Nj Med Sch
    • UMDNJ Nj Med Sch
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    • Internal Medicine
