Overview

Dr. Dwayne Siu, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Siu works at Cardiology Associates of New Brunswick in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.