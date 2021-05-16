Dr. Dwayne Siu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwayne Siu, DO
Dr. Dwayne Siu, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Cardiology Associates of New Brunswick593 Cranbury Rd Ste 2, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 390-3333
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Extremely satisfied with Dr. Siu. He's very bright, listens, and spends as much time as needed with me. Plus, he explains things simply so I can understand them completely.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1073549135
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- UMDNJ Nj Med Sch
- UMDNJ Nj Med Sch
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine
