Dr. Dwight Baker, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5.0 (327)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dwight Baker, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE.

Dr. Baker works at Dwight D. Baker Orthodontics in Idaho Falls, ID with other offices in Malad City, ID and Rigby, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dwight D. Baker Orthodontics
    1900 John Adams Pkwy, Idaho Falls, ID 83401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 202-1218
  2. 2
    Malad Valley Dental Clinic
    185 S 300 E, Malad City, ID 83252 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 202-1219
  3. 3
    Dwight D. Baker Orthodontics
    127 E Short St, Rigby, ID 83442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 202-1227
  4. 4
    Willamette Dental Group - Idaho Falls
    2860 Valencia Dr Ste 101, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 616-9681

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Damon® System
Dental Brace
Dental Crowding
Damon® System
Dental Brace
Dental Crowding

Treatment frequency



Damon® System
Dental Brace
Dental Crowding
Overbite
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Retainers
Surgical Orthodontics
Underbite
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • MetLife
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 327 ratings
    Patient Ratings (327)
    5 Star
    (316)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Dwight Baker, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053496083
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dwight Baker, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    327 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

