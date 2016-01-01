Overview

Dr. Dwight Baker, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE.



Dr. Baker works at Dwight D. Baker Orthodontics in Idaho Falls, ID with other offices in Malad City, ID and Rigby, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.