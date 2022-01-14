Overview

Dr. Dwight Benjamin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.



Dr. Benjamin works at Flamingo Women's Pavilion in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.