Dr. Ming-Teh Chen, MD
Dr. Ming-Teh Chen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Palo Alto Medical Foundation-melchor Pavilion2490 Hospital Dr Ste 111, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7520
Susan Gutterman Rd Cde2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 705, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 523-3900
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Great! He explained what needed to be done for my particular health problems and answered my questions. Very personable and kind. Staff was very helpful and kind also.
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
