Dr. Dwight Dawkins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Dawkins works at WellMed at Lawnwood in Fort Pierce, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.