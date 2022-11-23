See All Oncologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Dwight Derisi, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.1 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dwight Derisi, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with Roswell Park Meml Institute

Dr. Derisi works at New York Breast Health in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Great Neck Office
    1010 Northern Blvd Ste 102, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 676-7676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Excision of Breast Tumor
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Excision of Breast Tumor

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Dwight Derisi, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902876204
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Roswell Park Meml Institute
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dwight Derisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Derisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Derisi works at New York Breast Health in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Derisi’s profile.

    Dr. Derisi has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derisi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Derisi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derisi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

