Dr. Dwight Derisi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dwight Derisi, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with Roswell Park Meml Institute
Great Neck Office1010 Northern Blvd Ste 102, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 676-7676
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. DeRisi has been my doctor for nearly ten years. He is an excellent surgeon and so very thorough. His bedside manner is unbelievable too…..He is a true blessing to the medical field and humanity.
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1902876204
- Roswell Park Meml Institute
- North Shore University Hospital
