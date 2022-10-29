See All Radiation Oncologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Dwight Fitch, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.8 (19)
Map Pin Small Bradenton, FL
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dwight Fitch, MD

Dr. Dwight Fitch, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Fitch works at Advocate Radiation Oncology in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fitch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advocate Radiation Oncology
    5325 E State Road 64, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 263-8624

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tumor
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 29, 2022
Lovely new office which welcomes the patient with friendly staff. Cold juices and water bottles in waiting room, a large screen with calming panoramic views of picturesque locations around the world. York peppermint patties to reward patients on the way out. Well run office with most appointments taking around 20 minutes. Dr. Fitch listens attentively and answers all questions thoroughly. Promptly returns calls if a problem arises and even has been known to give a reassuring hug at the close of an appointment. Can't imagine a better experience considering the stressful situation of needing radiation treatment.
    About Dr. Dwight Fitch, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871540278
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dwight Fitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fitch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fitch works at Advocate Radiation Oncology in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fitch’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

