Dr. Dwight Fitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwight Fitch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dwight Fitch, MD
Dr. Dwight Fitch, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fitch works at
Dr. Fitch's Office Locations
-
1
Advocate Radiation Oncology5325 E State Road 64, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 263-8624
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fitch?
Lovely new office which welcomes the patient with friendly staff. Cold juices and water bottles in waiting room, a large screen with calming panoramic views of picturesque locations around the world. York peppermint patties to reward patients on the way out. Well run office with most appointments taking around 20 minutes. Dr. Fitch listens attentively and answers all questions thoroughly. Promptly returns calls if a problem arises and even has been known to give a reassuring hug at the close of an appointment. Can’t imagine a better experience considering the stressful situation of needing radiation treatment.
About Dr. Dwight Fitch, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1871540278
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fitch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitch works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.