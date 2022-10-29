Overview of Dr. Dwight Fitch, MD

Dr. Dwight Fitch, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fitch works at Advocate Radiation Oncology in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.