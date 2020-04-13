Overview of Dr. Dwight Im, MD

Dr. Dwight Im, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Atlantic General Hospital, Beebe Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, TidalHealth Nanticoke and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Im works at MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, Baltimore, MD in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.