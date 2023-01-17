Dr. Dwight Jones, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwight Jones, DMD
Overview
Dr. Dwight Jones, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Dwight W Jones Dmd6514 San Juan Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 250-0117
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I received excellent care from Dr. Jones and his staff.
About Dr. Dwight Jones, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1053475863
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.