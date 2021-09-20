Dr. Dwight Landmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwight Landmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Dwight Landmann, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Landmann works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Ocala1541 SW 1st Ave Ste 105, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 622-8152
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landmann?
I had tried another well known doctor in the area. Even went through a surgery. My general practitioner recommended Dr. Landmann so I gave him a try. I'm so thankful I found him. He is very knowledgeable and professional. When I followed his advice I finally found relief. Highly recommend
About Dr. Dwight Landmann, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1073550315
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn, Colon And Rectal Surgery Wilford Hall Med Ctr Aetc, General Surgery
- USAF MC
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landmann works at
Dr. Landmann has seen patients for Colectomy, Hemorrhoids and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Landmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.