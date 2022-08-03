Dr. Malone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwight Malone, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dwight Malone, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Joseph Chan Physical Therapy5230 Pacific Concourse Dr Ste 110, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (323) 779-2800Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
A James Lewis MD Inc.4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 790, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 649-4800
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Meharry Medical College
Dr. Malone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malone speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.