Dr. Dwight McKenna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. McKenna works at Mckenna General Medical LLC in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.