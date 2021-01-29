See All Psychiatrists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Dwight Owens, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (76)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dwight Owens, MD

Dr. Dwight Owens, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV.

Dr. Owens works at Peachstate Psychiatric Services, Inc Atlanta, GA in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Cocaine Addiction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Owens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peachstate Psychiatric Services Inc.
    1720 Peachtree St NW Ste 640, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 575-4785
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Cocaine Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Cocaine Addiction

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Jan 29, 2021
    Enjoyed my first visit with Dr. Owens. Great bedside manners - he really takes his time with the initial intake visit. He ensured me we'd work together to get me back to "myself" and back on track. I look forward to more visits.
    E. Simmons — Jan 29, 2021
    About Dr. Dwight Owens, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518989433
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University School Of Med
    • SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
    • Morehouse College
    • Psychiatry
