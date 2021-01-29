Dr. Dwight Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwight Owens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dwight Owens, MD
Dr. Dwight Owens, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV.
Dr. Owens' Office Locations
Peachstate Psychiatric Services Inc.1720 Peachtree St NW Ste 640, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 575-4785Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Enjoyed my first visit with Dr. Owens. Great bedside manners - he really takes his time with the initial intake visit. He ensured me we'd work together to get me back to "myself" and back on track. I look forward to more visits.
About Dr. Dwight Owens, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- Morehouse College
- Psychiatry
