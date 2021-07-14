Dr. Dr D David Riley, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dr D David Riley, DMD
Overview
Dr. Dr D David Riley, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia College Of Dentistry.
Dr. Riley works at
Locations
-
1
David Riley523 TANNER ST, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (678) 952-9152
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riley?
Very little wait times, staff is always super friendly, and the office is always clean and well kept. Dr. Riley always takes the time to listen to my concerns and never makes me feel rushed!
About Dr. Dr D David Riley, DMD
- Dentistry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1043347594
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Georgia College Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riley accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riley works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.