Overview

Dr. Dwight Robertson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Robertson works at Pikes Peak Internal Medicine in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.