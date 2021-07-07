Overview of Dr. Dwight Rosenstein, MD

Dr. Dwight Rosenstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenstein works at Neurological Associates of Long Island in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.