Offers telehealth
Dr. Dwight Rosenstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Neurological Associates of Long Island1991 Marcus Ave Ste 110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 466-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosenstein is very kind and patient. Beware: He has his nurse Debbie order your medications which you have to hound her for. She is extremely nasty when you ask her multiple times to just fill the prescription. I spoke to Dr. Rosenstein as she had me in tears and he was compassionate, but nothing was done.
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1326025909
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurology
