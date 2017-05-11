Dr. Dwight Sanjuan, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanjuan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwight Sanjuan, DMD
Dr. Dwight Sanjuan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
The Dentist Place For Kids12005 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 596-5063Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Florida Combined Life
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sanjuan is an incredible dentist, and the entire staff there are amazing. My son needed urgent care, and they delivered it, and they really helped put my son and I at ease. I truly felt my son was in the best hands possible. I cannot thank them enough for all they did for us. Highly highly recommend them!
- Dentistry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043310204
- Episcopal Hosp-Temple
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
