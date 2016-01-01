Dr. Dwight Saulle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saulle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwight Saulle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dwight Saulle, MD
Dr. Dwight Saulle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holzer Medical Center, King's Daughters Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saulle's Office Locations
- 1 2900 1st Ave Ste 10, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 525-6825
-
2
St Mary's Neurosurgery LLC2860 3rd Ave Ste 10, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 397-3002
Hospital Affiliations
- Holzer Medical Center
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saulle?
About Dr. Dwight Saulle, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1215195615
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saulle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saulle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saulle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saulle has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saulle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Saulle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saulle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saulle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saulle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.