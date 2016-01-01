Overview of Dr. Dwight Saulle, MD

Dr. Dwight Saulle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holzer Medical Center, King's Daughters Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.