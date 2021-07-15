Dr. Sievert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwight Sievert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dwight Sievert, MD
Dr. Dwight Sievert, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Sievert's Office Locations
Dwight W. Sievert MD Inc.7766 N Palm Ave Ste 107, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 435-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Sievert for 18+ years. This has included visits with him, a nurse practitioner that is now retired, and a counselor. For the last 4 years I have seen Dr Sievert, exclusively. I have suffered from chronic and severe depression and anxiety for most of my life. Before finding Dr Sievert, I was experiencing inadequate care by well-meaning physicians who were unable to help me. Dr Sievert expertly and compassionately treated me, turning around my worsening condition. Under his care, I was able to return to work and enjoy life, again. An autoimmune disorder arrived a few years ago, medically disabling me. Thankfully, Dr Sievert was there to make sure that I didn’t collapse into a psychiatric crisis, as well. Dr Sievert is a godsend to this community.
About Dr. Dwight Sievert, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1841388022
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sievert accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sievert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sievert has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sievert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sievert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sievert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sievert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sievert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.