Dr. Dwight Sievert, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (40)
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dwight Sievert, MD

Dr. Dwight Sievert, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Sievert works at Dwight W. Sievert MD Inc. in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sievert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dwight W. Sievert MD Inc.
    7766 N Palm Ave Ste 107, Fresno, CA 93711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 435-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jul 15, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr Sievert for 18+ years. This has included visits with him, a nurse practitioner that is now retired, and a counselor. For the last 4 years I have seen Dr Sievert, exclusively. I have suffered from chronic and severe depression and anxiety for most of my life. Before finding Dr Sievert, I was experiencing inadequate care by well-meaning physicians who were unable to help me. Dr Sievert expertly and compassionately treated me, turning around my worsening condition. Under his care, I was able to return to work and enjoy life, again. An autoimmune disorder arrived a few years ago, medically disabling me. Thankfully, Dr Sievert was there to make sure that I didn’t collapse into a psychiatric crisis, as well. Dr Sievert is a godsend to this community.
    MSR — Jul 15, 2021
    About Dr. Dwight Sievert, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841388022
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sievert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sievert accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sievert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sievert works at Dwight W. Sievert MD Inc. in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sievert’s profile.

    Dr. Sievert has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sievert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sievert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sievert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sievert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sievert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

