Dr. Dwight St Clair, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dwight St Clair, DO
Dr. Dwight St Clair, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Dr. St Clair's Office Locations
Dwight St Clair DO PA1148 S Hillside St Ste 104, Wichita, KS 67211 Directions (316) 687-0006
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent treater. Very merciful and never impatient. He is open to my declining a med and respects and includes me in the decision making process. I trust him with my life. Yes, sometimes, it is a long wait but that simply means someone is in crisis. I understand that.
About Dr. Dwight St Clair, DO
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1437175254
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St Clair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. St Clair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St Clair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. St Clair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Clair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Clair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Clair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.