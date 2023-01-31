Dr. Dwight Tyndall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyndall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwight Tyndall, MD
Overview of Dr. Dwight Tyndall, MD
Dr. Dwight Tyndall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Munster, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Tyndall's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana PC730 45th St, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 924-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Munster
- Pinnacle Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had lower lumbar back surgery in September . I was very nervous about having surgery, but Dr Tyndall and his staff were very supportive and helpful to my concerns. I’m so happy with the outcome and how much better I’m feeling.
About Dr. Dwight Tyndall, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285643205
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Stanford University Hospital
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
