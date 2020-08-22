Dr. Dyanesh Bapu Ravindran, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravindran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dyanesh Bapu Ravindran, MB BS is a Hematology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Ravindran's Office Locations
Cancer Care Plus310 HARTNELL AVE, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 245-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
- Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ravindran has been my Oncologist for about two years. Having cancer can be very uncomfortable and it has taken me some time to adjust to treatment and my medical providers. Over time I've learner that Dr. Ravindran and the staff at the Mercy Oncology center are very caring and seem to be very dedicated in doing their best that the situation calls for and allows although they seem to get very busy at times. I have a special appreciation for Dr. Ravindran and his excellent nurses because treatment has saved my life and they provide an invaluable service in often difficult circumstances. I would recommend Dr. Ravindran to family and friends. No one knows everything and is perfect in all ways but I see that Dr. R and his staff are sincere people who do learn and grow in their service and are committed to helping their patients. I also know that Dr. R will consult with other world class cancer experts to allow the best choices available and newest information. I'm in good hands here.
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Hosps
- U Ill/Michael Reese Hosp
- Nassau Co Med Ctr/SUNY Stony Brook
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Hematology
Dr. Ravindran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravindran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravindran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravindran has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravindran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravindran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravindran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravindran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravindran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.