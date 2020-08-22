Overview of Dr. Dyanesh Bapu Ravindran, MB BS

Dr. Dyanesh Bapu Ravindran, MB BS is a Hematology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Ravindran works at Solace Cancer Care in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.