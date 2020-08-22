See All Hematologists in Redding, CA
Dr. Dyanesh Bapu Ravindran, MB BS

Hematology
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dyanesh Bapu Ravindran, MB BS

Dr. Dyanesh Bapu Ravindran, MB BS is a Hematology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Ravindran works at Solace Cancer Care in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ravindran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Care Plus
    310 HARTNELL AVE, Redding, CA 96002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 245-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
  • Mercy Medical Center Redding
  • Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
  • Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 22, 2020
    Dr. Ravindran has been my Oncologist for about two years. Having cancer can be very uncomfortable and it has taken me some time to adjust to treatment and my medical providers. Over time I've learner that Dr. Ravindran and the staff at the Mercy Oncology center are very caring and seem to be very dedicated in doing their best that the situation calls for and allows although they seem to get very busy at times. I have a special appreciation for Dr. Ravindran and his excellent nurses because treatment has saved my life and they provide an invaluable service in often difficult circumstances. I would recommend Dr. Ravindran to family and friends. No one knows everything and is perfect in all ways but I see that Dr. R and his staff are sincere people who do learn and grow in their service and are committed to helping their patients. I also know that Dr. R will consult with other world class cancer experts to allow the best choices available and newest information. I'm in good hands here.
    Richard Vreeland — Aug 22, 2020
    About Dr. Dyanesh Bapu Ravindran, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659387132
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Colo Hosps
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Ill/Michael Reese Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Nassau Co Med Ctr/SUNY Stony Brook
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • All India Inst Med Scis
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dyanesh Bapu Ravindran, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravindran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ravindran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ravindran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ravindran works at Solace Cancer Care in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ravindran’s profile.

    Dr. Ravindran has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravindran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravindran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravindran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravindran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravindran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

