Dr. Dylan Childs, MD
Dr. Dylan Childs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.
Summa Health Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Akron1 Park West Blvd, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 835-5533
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The surgery was good, but before and right after the surgery they did not give clear expectations for the recovery time and challenges. I had PT on my hand, and 7 weeks after surgery it is still swollen, I can't use it for light home repairs. I am not pleased that the did not give more realistic recovery information.
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1083925705
Education & Certifications
- NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Childs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Childs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Childs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.