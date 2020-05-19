Dr. Dylan Lippert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dylan Lippert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dylan Lippert, MD
Dr. Dylan Lippert, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic
Dr. Lippert works at
Dr. Lippert's Office Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Specialty Care411 N Washington Ave Ste 6400, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 826-3681
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This guy is amazing!! He removed my thyroid that had grown quite large and was pressing on my esophagus and was growing down in to my chest. His credentials are impeccable and he is very personable. He explained the procedure in detail, communicated with me often and did an extraordinary job. I can not recommend him highly enough. Absolutely the best.
About Dr. Dylan Lippert, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- 1689990228
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- University of Colorado
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
Dr. Lippert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lippert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lippert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lippert has seen patients for Throat Pain, Dysphagia and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lippert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lippert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lippert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lippert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lippert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.